Incumbents sweep Jefferson County Primary while library bond fails

Tuesday’s Primary Election was a night for incumbents in Jefferson County, as both sitting commissioners appearing on the ballot successfully fended off their challengers. In the race for Commission Position Number 1, incumbent Mark Wunsch secured another term. Preliminary results show Wunsch with 58% of the vote, comfortably defeating challenger George Curtiss. The story was similar for Position Number 2. Incumbent Kelly Simmelink faced a crowded field with three challengers but ultimately emerged with 54% of the vote to retain his seat.

The news was less positive for the Jefferson County Library District. A bond measure that would have funded the construction of a brand-new library in Madras and a smaller facility in Culver was soundly defeated. 63% of voters cast a “no” ballot, stalling the district’s plans for expansion for the foreseeable future.

County election officials report that turnout was moderate for a primary, with about 38% of eligible voters returning their ballots.