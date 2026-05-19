KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 20, 2026

Today at Warm Springs Head Start – Graduation Pictures are from 10:30-12:30. The Food Pantry at ECE will be open 1-5pm.

The Warm Springs Vital Stats office in the Tribal Administration Building is closed on Wednesdays to allow staff to address a backlog of work. This schedule will remain in effect through July 8th. The best way to contact Vital Stats is to stop by (except on Wednesday) or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

On the Tribal Council Agenda today is IRMP 2022.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, track and field competes at TVC Districts.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal. On the menu: chicken stroganoff, roasted beets & carrots, bread & fresh fruit

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Culture & Heritage Committee is scheduled to meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. It meets two times per month on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday.

Kindergarten registration for Fall 2026 is open at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. A kindergarten welcoming event will be held this afternoon from 4-6pm at the K8. For more information contact the school office.

The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant is this evening at the Community Center. A light dinner will be provided in the social hall at 5pm, and the pageant will follow at 6pm in the gym.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic tomorrow (May 21) from 10-3 at the Simnasho Fire Station. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352. There is also a clinic scheduled for May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibition “Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home” will feature the art of Lillian Pitt and the art of several of the artist’s closest friends from her personal collection and collections of other art institutions. There is an opening reception tomorrow (May 21) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The reception is sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation, in recognition of the Inaugural 1905 Legacy Award in the Visual Arts, which was recently awarded to Lillian. The exhibit will be on view May 21 through October 10.

The 4th Annual Papalaxsimisha NASU Powwow is this Friday (May 22) in the Madras High School gym. Dinner is at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 7.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and women’s Open Basketball Tournament is this weekend (May 22-24) in Warm Springs.

A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th. Agenda items include a Financial Update, Chief Operations Officer Introduction & Update, Governmental Affairs Director Introduction & Update, Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza Update and Kah-Nee-Ta Update.