KWSO News 05/20/26

Warm Springs Chief Swearing in Ceremony

Earlier this afternoon, an auspicious moment was held on the Warm Springs Reservation. Rafael Queahpama was recently sworn into Tribal Council as the Warm Springs Chief:

The ceremony itself took place at the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ Tribal Admin Building.

Rafeal Queahpama, now Warm Springs Chief, will hold a lifetime seat on the Tribal Council.

A traditional installation ceremony will follow and is scheduled for May 30th, Saturday, at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Travel Delays on Highway 26 Between Warm Springs & Mount Hood

Motorists should expect delays of 20 minutes or more on Highway 26 between Warm Springs and Mount Hood through June 15 as ODOT and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs remove hazard trees.

ODOT public information officer Kacey Davey advised travelers to plan ahead, noting that while they aim for 20-minute windows, the road remains closed until it is confirmed safe.

Crews are felling dead and dying trees that could potentially collapse onto the roadway. Toby Bell, ODOT coordinator at Warm Springs Junction, explained that some heavy-leaning trees must be dropped directly onto the highway for removal.

Work occurs Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., between mileposts 71 and 87, but weekends are clear for travel.

Safety is a priority, and there will be crews using automated flaggers to signal when traffic can resume.

Drivers can also check trickcheck.com for any updates.

Warm Springs Gospel Church Community Clean Up

The Warm Springs Community has an opportunity to come out and help Mother Earth and do some good for the Warm Springs Reservation this upcoming Saturday, May 23rd.

There will be a community clean-up of one of the Reservations buildings that is long overdue for sprucing up.

Again, if you’d like to learn more information, or to provide some assistance, you can call/text these two numbers: 541-460-1902 or 541-325-2641. They will also be providing a light lunch afterwards.

KWSO Weather

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around the 40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies with a high near the 80s.