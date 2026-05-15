KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 16, 2026

Madras Community Wide Yard Sales continue today and tomorrow 8am – 6pm.

A Pre-employment Student Summer Workshop opportunity is happening this morning starting at 9. This is for students aged 14-24 who want to work through the Work Education Development Department this summer. All students are required to complete a workshop. It will be held at the Education Building in the 2nd floor computer lab.

The Madras Saturday Market is happening today starting at 9 and going until 2:00 at Sahalee Park. It is open to local vendors – visit www.SaturdayMarketMadras.com of find them on Facebook & Instagram for more information.

Nature Kids outings for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park offer a hands-on activity on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. There is an outing this morning from 10:30-noon. The theme is Pollinator Power! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

The annual Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake is today from 11am to 3pm at the newly expanded Madras campus. The free event will feature food, music, dance, vendor booths and a silent auction. All donations and auction proceeds go to support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program.

Today is the final chance to see the Madras High School Theatre production of “These Shining Lives” at the Performing Arts Center. It starts at 2pm. General admission tickets are $12 at the door and it’s $8 for seniors, students and veterans.

There is a Tribal Elder Fishing Day below Bonneville Dam on Monday, May 18th. This subsistence fishery is open to Warm Springs tribal members (55+) on May 18 from dawn to dusk. Using hook and line only (limited to one pole and holder), fishers may harvest up to 5 salmon, including jacks. Participants must personally cast, monitor, and reel in their own fish; fishing for others is prohibited. You must carry your tribal enrollment card and proof of age, and you are required to allow BNR staff to examine your catch for data collection. Violations of these rules may result in the suspension of all fishing and hunting rights for the remainder of 2026/2027.

The Recreation Department presents the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant on Wednesday, May 20th at the Community Center. A light dinner will be provided in the social hall at 5pm, and the pageant will follow at 6pm in the gym.

The 4th Annual Papalaxsimisha NASU Powwow is on Friday, May 22nd in the Madras High School gym. Dinner is at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 7.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is on Thursday, May 28th. Middle school students will go first from 8:45-11:50am. Elementary students are from noon until 2:30. Families and community members are welcome.

High Desert ESD STEM Hub and COCC will host a STEM Camp June 22-25 9:30-2 each day at the COCC Bend & Madras campuses. It is open to current 6th and 7th graders and transportation is provided to/from Warm Springs each day is provided. It’s free to students in Jefferson County & Culver. Questions: Contact Lisa Meredith, lisa.meredith@hdesd.org or (541) 693-5681. REGISTER HERE

Jefferson County School District 509J is accepting registrations for its 3-week summer acceleration program. Transportation will be provided to students who need it and meals will be served to all students. Due to a large construction project at Warm Springs K-8 Academy, students who attend the K8 will attend the summer program at Madras Elementary School. K-8 students who attend Madras, Buff & Metolius Elementary Schools and Jefferson County Middle School will attend the summer program at Bridges High School. 9th Grade Strong Start students and Grade 10-12 Credit Recovery programs will take place at Madras High School. The Programs will run July 20 – August 6 from 8:15am – 3pm. Register on the school district’s website.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.