KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 22, 2026

Monday (May 25) is Memorial Day, a federal holiday. Schools will be closed. The tribal organization is closing at noon today and will be closed Monday.

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday garbage pickup routes will be collected along with the regular Tuesday pickups.

The Range & Agriculture Committee meets this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. They are scheduled to meet twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and women’s Open Basketball Tournament is this weekend in Warm Springs. Games start today and run through Sunday.

The 4th Annual Papalaxsimisha NASU Powwow is this evening in the Madras High School gym. Dinner is at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 7.

A community clean-up event at the Warm Springs Full Gospel Church will take place this Saturday (May 23) starting at 9am. If you can, bring any of the following items to help: lawn mowers, weed eaters, yard tools, wheelbarrows or utility carts, garbage bags and work gloves. A light lunch will be provided.

BrightNight is having a membership project update, discussion and lunch regarding the Salmonfly Solar & Storage Project this Saturday (May 23). It will be held from 10am until 2pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is tomorrow (May 23) from 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. To get more info, email HisatakeRanch@gmail.com or on Facebook “Hisatake Ranch LLC.”

A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th. Agenda items include a Financial Update, Chief Operations Officer Introduction & Update, Governmental Affairs Director Introduction & Update, Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza Update and Kah-Nee-Ta Update.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is on Thursday, May 28th. Middle school students will go first from 8:45-11:50am. Elementary students are from noon until 2:30. Families and community members are welcome.

Papalaxsimisha’s Reproductive Health Team is hosting The Season of Womanhood Elders Brunch for grandmas on Thursday, May 28th from 9am to 2pm in the Youth Center gym. They will have food, games, gifts, prizes and conversations.

High Desert ESD STEM Hub and COCC will host a STEM Camp June 22-25 from 9:30-2 each day at the COCC Bend & Madras campuses. It is open to current 6th and 7th graders and transportation is provided to/from Warm Springs each day is provided. It’s free to students in Jefferson County & Culver. Questions: Contact Lisa Meredith, lisa.meredith@hdesd.org or (541) 693-5681. Find the website to register on today’s calendar at KWSO.org. https://tinyurl.com/5eaf6e9m

Jefferson County School District 509J is accepting registrations for its 3-week summer acceleration program. Transportation will be provided to students who need it and meals will be served to all students. Due to a large construction project at Warm Springs K-8 Academy, students who attend the K8 will attend the summer program at Madras Elementary School. K-8 students who attend Madras, Buff & Metolius Elementary Schools and Jefferson County Middle School will attend the summer program at Bridges High School. 9th Grade Strong Start students and Grade 10-12 Credit Recovery programs will take place at Madras High School. The Programs will run July 20 – August 6 from 8:15am – 3pm. Register on the school district’s website.

The Community Wellness Center is taking signups for its Wilderness Warriors Hiking Club. Throughout the summer break they will host a series of 8 trails both on and off the reservation. The club is for participants 10 and older. They are currently doing hikes every Monday & Tuesday for local trail hikes to prepare for the longer summer hikes. For more information call the office 541-553-3243.