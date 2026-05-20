KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 21, 2026

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic today from 10-3 at the Simnasho Fire Station. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352. There is also a clinic scheduled for May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry in Maupin is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and the community Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, baseball hosts Estacada and softball travels to Estacada.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibition “Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home” will feature the art of Lillian Pitt and the art of several of the artist’s closest friends from her personal collection and collections of other art institutions. There is an opening reception this evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at The Museum. The reception is sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation, in recognition of the Inaugural 1905 Legacy Award in the Visual Arts, which was recently awarded to Lillian. The exhibit will be on view through October 10.

Tribal offices will close at noon on Friday (May 22) for Memorial Day Weekend. The Tribal Organization will be closed on Monday (May 25).

The 4th Annual Papalaxsimisha NASU Powwow is tomorrow (May 22) in the Madras High School gym. Dinner is at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 7.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and women’s Open Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow and goes through Sunday (May 22-24) in Warm Springs.

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is this Saturday (May 23) 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. To get more info, email HisatakeRanch@gmail.com or on Facebook “Hisatake Ranch LLC.”

OSU Extension is looking for input from local gatherers to help co-create a huckleberry habitat management workshop for the Tribes this fall. They would like your help guiding the format and topics for the workshop. For more details reach out to Jenna Deibel, Central Oregon Extension Forester at 541-516-0934 or by email at jenna.deibel@oregonstate.edu.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 26-28 in Warm Springs. For powwow info contact Robinson Mitchell 541-325-2968 and vending questions go to Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046. The weekend also includes a traditional parade (Ramona Greene-Baez 541-460-0077), stick game tournament (Vanessa Knight-Crane 541-460-0105), rodeo (Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook page), softball tournament (541-777-7172) and endurance race (Ricky Graybael 541-675-5593).