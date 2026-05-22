Warm Springs WIC Wins Farm Direct Grant, Bringing $28 Produce Vouchers to Families

Families in Warm Springs have a new way to bring fresh, local produce to the table this summer. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs WIC program has just secured a Farm Direct grant, offering extra support for healthy eating.

Starting June 1st, the Warm Springs WIC program will begin issuing Farm Direct vouchers to help families buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The grant provides $28 in vouchers to up to 113 participants. These benefits are a “bonus”—meaning they won’t affect your regular WIC monthly balance.

To be eligible, you must be a current WIC participant, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, postpartum parents, and families with children up to age five.

The vouchers work like cash at participating farmers markets and farm stands across Oregon. Locally, you can use them at Paradise Produce and Martin’s Produce in Madras.

WIC staff will be at the Warm Springs Thursday Market starting June 18th to answer questions and issue vouchers on-site. Even better, a partnered farm stand will be at the market on June 18th and September 10th to accept those benefits directly.

Remember, these are first-come, first-served and are limited to five sets per family. You can pick yours up at the Warm Springs WIC office after June 1st, or call them to check your eligibility.