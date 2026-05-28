KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 29, 2026

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room. On the menu: slow-roasted beef, roasted cauliflower, baked beans & broccoli salad

Warm Springs Tribal Court will be closed this afternoon for monthly service 3-5pm. If you have an emergency – contact police dispatch. For non-urgent matters, leave a voicemail at 541-553-3278 or email court@wstribes.org. The office will reopen for regular business on Monday June 1st.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

Join OPB producer Jessie Sears for a special screening and celebration of the film “First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath” this evening at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The film follows a group of 28 Indigenous kayakers who paddled the entire 300-mile Klamath River to become the first to descend the free-flowing river after the removal of four dams. A conversation will follow. Snacks will be provided by OPB from Twisted Teepee. Doors will open at 4 and the program starts at 6. Tickets are free but required – register at OPB-dot-org-slash-Madras-PAC opb.org/madraspac.

A memorial for Nikki Nia Caldera will be held tomorrow (May 30) at the Warm Springs Agency Longhouse. It wills tart at 11am and will include a giveaway, name givings and dinner.

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™ will host its annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow (May 30) at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. In addition to OSU Master Gardeners, there will be 13 other local companies selling their plants and products. There will also be garden demonstrations and information booths for several organizations. OSU Master Gardeners will be available to answer your garden questions. It’s tomorrow 9am to 1pm. Admission & parking are free.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church is hosting a Free Day of Love and Giving tomorrow from noon until 3pm with Pastor Corey Pritchett, of the Worldwide Deliverance Church in Portland. There will be items given away, a BBQ, Music and Prayer. Everyone is welcome.

The Plateau Travel Plaza is reopening soon and wants to showcase Warm Springs tribal arts, crafts, and family keepsakes for a 3 to 6 month period! They are now accepting proposals of items along with the story and or history of it. You can email Margie Tuckta mtuckta@indianheadgaming.com or stop by to see her in the HR office at Indian Head Casino. The deadline to submit is Wednesday June 3rd at 2pm

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

Sunday, June 7, at 11:00 AM is the 3rd Annual Pink Duck 5K at the Athletic Club of Bend to help end human trafficking in Central Oregon. This family-friendly event raises funds for the Teens Against Trafficking program. Whether you join the “Pink Duck Challenge” in person or participate virtually, your involvement helps spread awareness and provides youth with the tools to stay safe. You can register or learn more at www.InOurBackyard.org.

tension is looking for input from local gatherers to help co-create a huckleberry habitat management workshop for the Tribes this fall. They would like your help guiding the format and topics for the workshop. For more details reach out to Jenna Deibel, Central Oregon Extension Forester at 541-516-0934 or by email at jenna.deibel@oregonstate.edu.