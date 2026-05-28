WSK8 Native Language Knowledge Bowl 2026

The Warm Springs K-8 Native Language Knowledge Bowl was held earlier today in their gymnasium.

It had elementary and middle school students participating in their native language in a fun, friendly, and competitive way!

Lorraine Suppah, one of the language teachers at WSK8 Academy shared more about the event with pride and joy at seeing the next generation actively taking part in their culture and heritage.

“We run it so the students have something to look forward at the end of the year of what they’re learning and have a focus. And so we try to teach each vocabulary list and all the sentences, whatever they need to know to come in here and compete. And I’m really proud of all my eighth graders. They did awesome today.” Says Lorraine.

If you’d like to learn more about the event or want to enroll your student/child into the language program, you can call WSK8 at 541-553-1128 for more information.