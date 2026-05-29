WSK8 Language Bowl 2026

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl was held at the Warm Springs K through 8 Academy yesterday to allow Elementary and Middle School students the opportunity to demonstrate their indigenous language abilities – Ichishkiin language teacher Lorraine Suppah introduced herself to our reporter: “Nek maykski wanišas Lorraine Suppah. Tanánwawit ašwa Tiisaatowmay. Inmi ičiškíin sínwisa Sapsíkw’ałla.”

Suppah explained that the knowledge bowl gives students something to look forward at the end of the year to stay focused on what they’re learning and celebrating their accomplishments. She said “we try to teach, them, each vocabulary list and all the sentences, whatever they need to know to come in here and compete. f all my eighth graders. They did awesome today.

Students were dressed in wing dresses and ribbon shirts, wearing moccasins, medallions and necklaces for Language Bowl. Language class is offered as an elective for 1st through 8th grade students in the three languages of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – Ichishkiin, Numu and Kiksht. Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Language program staff are the teachers.