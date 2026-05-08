KWSO Strategic Planning

KWSO is developing a strategic plan to help us grow in providing greater service to our community and to map out path forward to add new reliable funding streams to support KWSO into the future.

With the elimination of federal funding for public media & the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in 2025, there was tremendous financial support that came to us from individual donors and foundations. The Bureau of Indian Affairs also came up with one time funding to support Tribal Radio Stations that lost their CPB funding. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs also recommitted to KWSO operations.

Our strategic planning is being supported by Local News Catalyst, a national initiative of Public Media Company that is helping small and under-resourced local public media organizations strengthen their operations, improve financial sustainability, and better serve their communities.

As part of our process, we are collecting data in the form of input and feedback through a short survey. If you listen or connect to KWSO – we’d love for you to take a few minutes to complete the survey with your responses helping guide our planning efforts.

Here is the KWSO SURVEY LINK