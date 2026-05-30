KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 31, 2026

Today from 11am to 7pm is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

Funeral Arrangements for Myra Johnson Orange. Dressing tomorrow afternoon at 4 at the Agency Longhouse. There will be overnight services for all denominations. Breakfast at 4am on Tuesday with Burial at 7am at the Lower Seek Sequa Cemetery.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members from 9am to Noon tomorrow (Jun 1) at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

A Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is coming up tomorrow (Jun 1) at 10am. It will include Madras & Bridges High School seniors and ECE incoming kindergarteners.

The Plateau Travel Plaza is reopening soon and wants to showcase Warm Springs tribal arts, crafts, and family keepsakes for a 3 to 6 month period! They are now accepting proposals of items along with the story and or history of it. You can email Margie Tuckta or stop by to see her in the HR office at Indian Head Casino. The deadline to submit is Wednesday June 3rd at 2pm

The 21st Century Club is winding down for the school year. The last day for the before school Rise and Shine program will be tomorrow (Jun 1). The last day for the afterschool program will be Thursday, June 4. On June 4, 21st Century will be hosting a Family Engagement Field Day. This event is open to any family members of students enrolled in the 21st Century program. The event will run from 4:00-5:20 pm. They are seeking volunteers for this event. If community members are interested in volunteering, contact Angi Grubbs, Site Coordinator, at 541-553-1563.

There is Tai Chi class tomorrow (Jun 1) from 6-7pm in the Community Center aerobics room. It’s free and all skill levels are welcome.

The Elementary Music Showcase at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will be on Tuesday, June 2nd on the football field. Student groups from different grade levels have signed up to showcase what they’ve learned in music this year. Families are invited to join.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, June 2nd from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, June 2nd 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Early Childhood Education Center. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.