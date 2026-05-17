KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 18, 2026

There is a Tribal Elder Fishing Day below Bonneville Dam today. This subsistence fishery is open to Warm Springs tribal members (55+) from dawn to dusk. Using hook and line only (limited to one pole and holder), fishers may harvest up to 5 salmon, including jacks. Participants must personally cast, monitor, and reel in their own fish; fishing for others is prohibited. You must carry your tribal enrollment card and proof of age, and you are required to allow BNR staff to examine your catch for data collection. Violations of these rules may result in the suspension of all fishing and hunting rights for the remainder of 2026/2027.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than usual.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, this morning – Secretary-Treasurer/COO Update; June Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon, Enrollments; I H S Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

The Health & Welfare Committee is scheduled to meet today from 9am until noon at the clinic and the Education Committee from 5:30-7:30pm at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, baseball hosts Molalla, softball travels to Molalla, and boys golf competes at the OSAA State Championships.

Tai Chi Class at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is today from 5:30-6:30 in the aerobics room. It is open to all.

Tomorrow is Primary Election Day in Oregon. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day. Jefferson County 24 Hour Drop Sites are located at: Metolius City Hall, Culver City Hall, in Madras – Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Crooked River Ranch – near the tennis courts, Warm Springs – on Wasco Street and Camp Sherman – at the Black Butte School. In Wasco County 24 hour Drop Sites are at: Wasco County 3rd St Building, The Wasco County Courthouse, Dufur City Hall, Maupin Civic Center, Mosier City Hall and in Simnasho – at Three Warriors Market. Remember to sign your return envelope. A ballot will not be counted unless the return envelope is signed and the signature matches the signature of the voter registration record.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic tomorrow (May 19) from 10-3 at the Seekseequa Fire Station and Thursday (May 21) 10-3 at the Simnasho Fire Station. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352. There is also a clinic scheduled for May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

Director of Oregon State Education & Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Charlene Williams will be in Warm Springs for a meet and greet and to hear from people about supporting education in Tribal communities. It will be tomorrow (May 19) from 5:30-8:30PM in the Community Center Social Hall.

Kindergarten registration for Fall 2026 is open at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. A kindergarten welcoming event will be held on Wednesday, May 20th from 4-6pm at the K8. For more information contact the school office.

The Recreation Department presents the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant on Wednesday, May 20th at the Community Center. A light dinner will be provided in the social hall at 5pm, and the pageant will follow at 6pm in the gym.

The 4th Annual Papalaxsimisha NASU Powwow is on Friday, May 22nd in the Madras High School gym. Dinner is at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 7.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.