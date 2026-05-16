KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 17, 2026

There is a Tribal Elder Fishing Day below Bonneville Dam on Monday, May 18th. This subsistence fishery is open to Warm Springs tribal members (55+) on May 18 from dawn to dusk. Using hook and line only (limited to one pole and holder), fishers may harvest up to 5 salmon, including jacks. Participants must personally cast, monitor, and reel in their own fish; fishing for others is prohibited. You must carry your tribal enrollment card and proof of age, and you are required to allow BNR staff to examine your catch for data collection. Violations of these rules may result in the suspension of all fishing and hunting rights for the remainder of 2026/2027.

Warm Springs community members can fill containers with drinking water for free every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility – which you will find next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. It’s open Mondays from 8-5.

Tai Chi Class at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is Monday, May 18th from 5:30-6:30 in the aerobics room. It is open to all.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic Tuesday, May 19th from 10-3 at the Seekseequa Fire Station and Thursday, May 21st 10-3 at the Simnasho Fire Station. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352. There is also a clinic scheduled for May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

Director of Oregon State Education & Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Charlene Williams will be in Warm Springs for a meet and greet and to hear from people about supporting education in Tribal communities. It will be on Tuesday, May 19th from 5:30-8:30PM in the Community Center Social Hall.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibition “Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home” will feature the art of Lillian Pitt and the art of a number of the artist’s closest friends from her personal collection and collections of other art institutions. There is an opening reception on Thursday, May 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The reception is sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation, in recognition of the Inaugural 1905 Legacy Award in the Visual Arts, which was recently awarded to Lillian. The exhibit will be on view May 21 through October 10.

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Saturday, May 23rd 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. To get more info, email HisatakeRanch@gmail.com or on Facebook “Hisatake Ranch LLC.”

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria can sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Madras high school student athlete and Warm Springs Tribal Member Matthew Suppah-Scott has been selected as a player for the 75th Annual Shriners’ Hospital East-West All Star Football game to be played July 25th at Baker City High School. Matthew is looking for sponsors. For more information you can contact his father Rodney Scott at rscott@509j.net or 541-508-6467.

The Community Wellness Center is taking signups for its Wilderness Warriors Hiking Club. Throughout the summer break they will host a series of 8 trails both on and off the reservation. The club is for participants 10 and older. They are currently doing hikes every Monday & Tuesday for local trail hikes to prepare for the longer summer hikes. For more information call the office 541-553-3243.