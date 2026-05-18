May 2026 Native Aspiration Coalition Meeting

The Native Aspirations Coalition met last Monday May 11, 2026. The group is made up of programs, organizations and individuals interested in engaging with the Warm Springs Community while making fun things happen. Feedback was positive from last week’s Honor Seniors Day event with 259 plates served as part of the Salmon Bake. Attendance was up over last year. Health & Human Services reported that the Heating/Cooling shelter across from Behavioral Health will be opening in June. A multipurpose room will be constructed next to the old school gym. The facility will be available for community use for activities such as wrestling and cheerleading practice. And a new Pavilion is going to be built on the Community Center Grounds to improve the picnic area & stick game shed.

Additional information shared included the latest on the Pi-ume-Sha Health Fair, scheduled for June 24th at the Community Center. They are currently taking sign-ups for booths. Contact Leanne Smith or Liz Johnson to learn more. The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade will be June 27th at 11am and will have a focus on horses this year. Recreation is planning Warm Springs 4th of July events with their All-American Meal, family games, a 5K run and fireworks. The Warm Springs K8 has end of the school year activities with the end of the year school powwow planned for June 8th at 9:30 on the football field. Papalaxsimisha is planning the community graduation parade for June 7th.

NeighborImpact shared that there will be a window open for applying for Energy Assistance May 18th thru the 22nd. You can learn more by contacting Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center. Arlissa White shared that she is the new Social Services manager and is available at the Family Resource Center. Sacred Road Ministries has schedule volunteer work in Warm Springs through the summer months, including painting elder homes. Warm Springs Prevention has a Quit Smoking Workshop coming up on May 22nd.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team reminded folks about their Youth Job Fair coming up with Friday. The Pathways to Home Ownership class is about to get underway and IDA program sign-ups continue. You can contact Gordon Scott to learn more. Also – WSCAT is doing an E Bike pilot project to address transportation needs for folks who are working but don’t have transportation. You can contact Reina Estimo to learn more. OHSU is working on Cancer Prevention and Community Belonging.

The St Charles Community Benefits Program continues to accept small grant applications through May 31st. COIC has a focus on housing and unhoused people. Saving Grace has programming for victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. John Charles reported on the PIRS sports agility camp that just ended its Sunday activities in Warm Springs last month. Charles also shared about the Oregon Lightning Arena football team that plays out of Redmond. Following the January sign up for CET passes there are still some passes available – you can contact Rosemary Alarcon to learn more.

In attendance at the May Native Aspirations meeting was the new Warm Springs Community Health Manager Randy Jasa. THRIVE reminded folks that they are in Warm Springs on Monday’s 10am – 3pm at Housing. THRIVE can assist with connecting individuals to needed resources. Best Care is working on a Community Assessment. IMCE and Managed Care again has set up Dental Treatment this week for uninsured individuals who need dental care. KWSO shared about the upcoming Thursday Market that starts June 18th and is every Thursday 10:30am – 2pm at the Campus Pavilion. KWSO is working on a pilot project to offer weekly information about events on screens around the community in an effort to increase awareness of upcoming opportunities in the form of an electronic bulletin board of sorts. 2026 is KWSO’s 40th anniversary year and so there will be some extra engagement with the community in celebration.