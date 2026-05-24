KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 25, 2026

Today is Memorial Day. It is a federal holiday so there is no school today. The tribal organization is closed today.

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday garbage pickup routes will be collected along with the regular Tuesday pickups.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic tomorrow (May 26) 9-11:30am at the shelter dining hall. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352.

There will be a General Council Meeting tomorrow (May 26) at the Agency Longhouse. Agenda items include a Financial Update, introductions of the new Chief Operations Officer and Governmental Affairs Director, and updates from Indian Head Casino, Plateau Travel Plaza Update and Kah-Nee-Ta. Dinner is at 6, and the meeting follows at 7.

Warm Springs Housing is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting for the Kalama Lane Housing Project this Wednesday (May 27) from 11-1:30. It’s located near Elk & Deer Loops in the Tenino Apartments area. You can tour one of the new homes. Cake and light snacks will be provided.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria can sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 26-28 in Warm Springs. For powwow info contact Robinson Mitchell 541-325-2968 and vending questions go to Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046. The weekend also includes a traditional parade, stick game tournament, and endurance race. The softball tournament has been cancelled this year.

The 2026 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Open Rodeo is Saturday & Sunday, June 27-28 starting at 1pm both days at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. Sunday will be the Youth Open Rodeo. Call-in dates are June 14-24 and you can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook page or call/text 541-460-8687 for entry information.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.