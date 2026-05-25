White Buffaloes Head to Eugene: Massive Madras Delegation Set for State Championships

The legendary “Magic of Hayward Field” is calling, and a record-breaking wave of Madras High School athletes is ready to answer. This weekend, the White Buffaloes will descend upon the University of Oregon’s world-class facility in Eugene for the OSAA State Track and Field Championships.

In what marks one of the program’s most robust showings in recent history, Madras is sending a powerhouse delegation of 17 qualifiers and five alternates. Competition is set to kick off this Thursday morning and will run through Saturday afternoon.

Leading the charge is Marlee Simmelink, who will sprint in the 100m, 200m, and anchor two relay teams. She is joined by Miriam Egoavil, a four-event qualifier tackling the 400m and 800m, and Anna Turo, who looks to soar in the long jump, high jump, and 4x100m relay.

Girls’ Entries:

Sprints/Relays: Marlee Simmelink, Anna Boyle, Mya Hollis.

Distance: Yaretzi Arriaga and Callie Delamarter (1500m and 3000m).

Field Events: Anna Turo (Jumps) and Arema White (Shot Put).

On the boys’ side, senior leader Redsky Waheneka is prepared to anchor the distance events, competing in both the 3000m and the 4x400m relay. The White Buffaloes will also be a heavy presence in the throwing circle and jumping pits, showing the team’s balance across all disciplines.

Boys’ Entries:

Relays: Kiellan Allen, Chris Gutierrez, Alex Aguilar, and Redsky Waheneka (4x400m).

Jumps: Gavin Williams (Long and Triple Jump), Diego Sedano (High Jump), and Luke Fessler (Pole Vault).

Throws: Brock Etter and Logan Hayre (Discus).

The strength of the program this year is highlighted by the inclusion of five dedicated alternates: Deklyn Parton, Ashlyn Wolfe, EJ Adams, Hope Wright, and Talisa McGill. Their presence ensures the White Buffaloes are prepared for every heat and relay transition, providing the depth necessary to compete at the highest level in the state.

Stay tuned for updates as the White Buffaloes chase the podium in Eugene!