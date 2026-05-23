KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 24, 2026

Tomorrow is Memorial Day (May 25), which is a federal holiday. There is no school and the tribal organization will be closed.

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday garbage pickup routes will be collected along with the regular Tuesday pickups.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic Tuesday, May 26th 9-11:30am at the shelter dining hall. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352.

A General Council Meeting has been set for Tuesday, May 26th. Agenda items include a Financial Update, Chief Operations Officer Introduction & Update, Governmental Affairs Director Introduction & Update, Indian Head Casino & Plateau Travel Plaza Update and Kah-Nee-Ta Update.

Warm Springs Housing is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting for the Kalama Lane Housing Project on Wednesday, May 27th from 11-1:30. It’s located near Elk & Deer Loops in the Tenino Apartments area. You can tour one of the new homes. Cake and light snacks will be provided.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is on Thursday, May 28th. Middle school students will go first from 8:45-11:50am. Elementary students are from noon until 2:30. Families and community members are welcome.

Papalaxsimisha’s Reproductive Health Team is hosting The Season of Womanhood Elders Brunch for grandmas on Thursday, May 28th from 9am to 2pm in the Youth Center gym. They will have food, games, gifts, prizes and conversations.

A Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is coming up Monday, June 1st at 10am. It will include Madras & Bridges High School seniors and ECE incoming kindergarteners.

The 21st Century Club is winding down for the school year. The last day for the before-school Rise and Shine program will be Monday, June 1. The last day for the afterschool program will be Thursday, June 4. On June 4, 21st Century will host a Family Engagement Field Day. This event is open to any family members of students enrolled in the 21st Century program. The event will run from 4:00-5:20 pm. They are seeking volunteers for this event. If community members are interested in volunteering, contact Angi Grubbs, Site Coordinator, at 541-553-1563.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.