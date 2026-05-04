KWSO News 05/04/26

Jefferson County Library Seeks Voter Approval for New, More Efficient Facility

The Jefferson County Library District is proposing a new, more efficient $15.5 million bond to build a 14,000-square-foot facility in Madras, replacing a failed $20 million expansion proposal.

Library Board Chair Susan Stovall emphasized the new vision focuses on serving the entire county, stating, “Our new vision for our county… would be not to create a large, massive building in downtown Madras, but to service our rural communities with branches.”

Building new is nearly $5 million cheaper than expanding the current building. The new facility will improve efficiency by putting all staff under one roof, enhancing processing and expanding programs. The current library will be remodeled into a community center, and the Culver branch will be expanded.

The board encourages all district residents to vote in the upcoming May election. Visit jcld.org for details.

Boil Water Notice Rescinded

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities department took twelve water samples after the event on April 10, 2026.

This affects Agency Water System Users.

A third-party laboratory analyzed all twelve samples, and they all tested negative for Bac.T E.Coli contamination. This confirms the Tribes are in compliance with safe drinking water rules and regulations set by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

YOUR WATER IS NOW SAFE TO DRINK/CONSUME.

The Public Utilities water and wastewater department sincerely apologizes for the undue hardship and will continue to monitor and adjust processes for water quality and distribution

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Sunny with a high near the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a high near the 50s.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies with a high near the upper 80s.