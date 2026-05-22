KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 23, 2026

A community clean-up event at the Warm Springs Full Gospel Church is happening today starting at 9am. If you can, bring any of the following items to help – lawn mowers, weed eaters, yard tools, wheelbarrows or utility carts, garbage bags and work gloves. A light lunch will be provided.

The Madras Saturday Market is happening today starting at 9 and going until 2:00 at Sahalee Park. It is open to local vendors – visit www.SaturdayMarketMadras.com of find them on Facebook & Instagram for more information.

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is today 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. To get more info, email HisatakeRanch@gmail.com or on Facebook “Hisatake Ranch LLC.”

BrightNight is having a project update, discussion and lunch for the tribal membership regarding the Salmonfly Solar & Storage Project today. It will be held from 10am until 2pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday garbage pickup routes will be collected along with the regular Tuesday pickups.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is on Sunday, May 31st. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, June 2nd from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.