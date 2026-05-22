KWSO News 05/22/26

Salmonfly Solar & Energy Storage Project Update

The Salmonfly Solar and Energy Storage Project, a 250-megawatt partnership between BrightNight and Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, has received project assessment approval from the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources.

Developer Andrew Fernandez states the Metolius Bench facility will utilize tribal transmission infrastructure to balance energy flows. This commercial project leverages tribal surplus capacity from hydroelectric co-ownership.

Collaborating with tribal experts for two years, the company has addressed cultural and natural resource protections. The project promises economic benefits including jobs, lease revenue, and educational support.

Following Tribal Council review, a community update and discussion will be held this Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agency Longhouse.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort Enhancements for 2026

A significant revitalization of the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort has been unveiled for the 2026 season on the Warm Springs Reservation. Visitors arriving this summer will be greeted by a striking new TeePee-themed welcome center, a project supported by Travel Oregon.

The highlight of the upcoming season is the revival of the Tribal Salmon Bake and Dance Celebrations.

Beginning in June, the resort will host traditional drumming performances and serve fire-roasted salmon every Saturday at 3 PM. Charles Jackson, a Tribal Elder and board member, emphasized that these gatherings serve to reconnect visitors with the “cultural heart” of the land. Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson noted that the initiative is vital to celebrating the Indigenous traditions that define the region.

In addition to cultural programming, the resort is introducing several physical improvements:

Thirty fully renovated hotel guest rooms.

A new adult-exclusive pool featuring poolside delivery services.

The “Pete Moss” eco-friendly water filtration system for a more natural soaking experience.

A refreshed river float program equipped with updated gear.

New daily guided walking tours through the surrounding desert landscape.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon –

Afternoon: Sunny with a high near the upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low around the 50s.

Weekend: Partly cloudy and sunny with a high near the upper 80s.