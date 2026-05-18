KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 19, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Ian Tohet – Today (May 19) there will be a traditional meal at 6am, and then the last 7. Burial will follow at the Simnasho Cemetery.

Today is Primary Election Day in Oregon. For Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot are Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions 1 & 2, Jefferson County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk, and Assessor. All positions are for 4-year terms. Jefferson County 24 Hour Drop Sites are located at: Metolius City Hall, Culver City Hall, in Madras – Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Crooked River Ranch – near the tennis courts, Warm Springs – on Wasco Street and Camp Sherman – at the Black Butte School. In Wasco County 24 hour Drop Sites are at: Wasco County 3rd St Building, The Wasco County Courthouse, Dufur City Hall, Maupin Civic Center, Mosier City Hall and in Simnasho – at Three Warriors Market. Remember to sign your return envelope. A ballot will not be counted unless the return envelope is signed and the signature matches the signature of the voter registration record.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic today from 10-3 at the Seekseequa Fire Station and Thursday (May 21) 10-3 at the Simnasho Fire Station. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352. There is also a clinic scheduled for May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Every Tuesday at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there are several groups open to the public. A&D Education with Frank Smith is at 10am in the Conference Room, Building Relationships Group meets at 3pm and Wellbriety Book Study at 4. Adult A&D Education and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program are Tuesday afternoons and open to current clients.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building. They are serving pork chops, mashed sweet potato, brussels sprouts & chocolate pudding.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open at the Culver High School Ag Shop Parking Lot this afternoon from 3-4.

Director of Oregon State Education & Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Charlene Williams will be in Warm Springs for a meet and greet and to hear from people about supporting education in Tribal communities this evening from 5:30-8:30 in the Community Center Social Hall.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. Every 2nd Tuesday the group meets virtually only. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

Kindergarten registration for Fall 2026 is open at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. A kindergarten welcoming event will be held tomorrow (May 20) from 4-6pm at the K8. For more information contact the school office.

The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibition “Lillian Pitt: Art, Memory, Home” will feature the art of Lillian Pitt and the art of a number of the artist’s closest friends from her personal collection and collections of other art institutions. There is an opening reception on Thursday, May 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The reception is sponsored by The Ford Family Foundation, in recognition of the Inaugural 1905 Legacy Award in the Visual Arts, which was recently awarded to Lillian. The exhibit will be on view May 21 through October 10.

The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant is tomorrow (May 20) at the Community Center. A light dinner will be provided in the social hall at 5pm, and the pageant will follow at 6pm in the gym.

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Saturday, May 23rd 11am to 3pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. To get more info, email HisatakeRanch@gmail.com or on Facebook “Hisatake Ranch LLC.”