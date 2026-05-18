KWSO News 05/18/26

Madras Municipal Airport To Get Funding

Madras Municipal Airport is set to receive $102,769 as part of a $19 million federal investment in Oregon’s aviation infrastructure. The funds, allocated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will support the design phase for replacing the airport’s aging Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS).

Airport Manager Lorraine Martinelli emphasized that the current system is nearing the end of its service life and is no longer serviceable. The upgrade is critical for pilot safety and regional operations.

The airport plans to apply for additional construction grants next year to complete the replacement.

Warm Springs Housing Authority Update on New Homes in Simnasho and Tenino areas

The Warm Springs Housing Authority has contracted Cearley Construction of Siletz for the construction of a 3-bedroom (on each side) duplex rental in Simnasho, Oregon.

Funded by the tribe, the duplex will be located next to the Simnasho School. The ADA adaptable project began early this month and a completion date is to be announced at a later date.

The 10 homes on Kalama Lane in the Tenino area on the Warm Springs Reservation will be completed by June with a ribbon cutting set to occur on May 27th.

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Sunny with a high near the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low around the 30s.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high near the 80s.