KWSO News 05/19/26

Warm Springs Annual Horse Sale 2026

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation is coming up soon, aiming to manage the reservation’s large feral horse population while offering buyers intelligent and capable animals.

The annual event, now in its sixth year, is led by Harry Hisataka and the Hisataka Ranch family, who specialize in catching and working these wild horses.

The tribe’s Natural Resources group is working to reduce the feral population from over four thousand head to roughly fifteen hundred.

Hisataka explained that the capture process involves a combination of traditional riders, ATVs, and modern tools like drones and cell-connected game cameras. He says the horses are strong-willed, but highly intelligent and valuable once broken.

The popularity of the sale draws buyers from across the region, with purchasers coming from as far away as New Mexico, Arizona, and even France to acquire Warm Springs horses

The 6th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is this Saturday, May 23rd on the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo Returning 2026

The Annual Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is back at it again with another year of fun festivities and activities for families and friends to enjoy.

Their Fairgrounds Manager shares more about how they’re going to tackle on the 2026 Fair this year.

Again, if you have any questions, you can go to their website at JCFAIR.FUN for more information.

KWSO Weather

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low around the 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a high near the upper 70s.