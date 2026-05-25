KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 26, 2026

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday garbage pickup routes will be collected today along with the regular Tuesday pickups.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a mobile medical clinic this morning 9-11:30 at the shelter dining hall. They can help with medical problems, medications, STI tests & immunizations. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome. To contact Community Health call 541-553-2352.

Medical Teams International will have a free dental clinic today from 11am until 4pm at the old school cafeteria. It’s free and you don’t need an appointment. On Wednesday, (May 27) there’s a mobile dental clinic for urgent dental care in Madras at the Adventist Church, 51 SE Buff Street, from 8 until noon.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building. On the menu: pork ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, steamed broccoli & canned fruit.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

There is a General Council Meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Agenda items include a Financial Update, introductions of the Chief Operations Officer & Governmental Affairs Director, and updates from Indian Head Casino, Plateau Travel Plaza Update and Kah-Nee-Ta.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. Every 2nd Tuesday the group meets virtually only. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

The Community Wellness Center is taking signups for its Wilderness Warriors Hiking Club. Throughout the summer break they will host a series of 8 trails both on and off the reservation. The club is for participants 10 and older. They are currently doing hikes every Monday & Tuesday for local trail hikes to prepare for the longer summer hikes. For more information call the office 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Housing is inviting the community to a ribbon cutting for the Kalama Lane Housing Project tomorrow (May 27) from 11-1:30. It’s located near Elk & Deer Loops in the Tenino Apartments area. You can tour one of the new homes. Cake and light snacks will be provided.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

The Native Language Knowledge Bowl at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is this Thursday (May 28). Middle school students will go first from 8:45-11:50am. Elementary students are from noon until 2:30. Families and community members are welcome.

Papalaxsimisha’s Reproductive Health Team is hosting The Season of Womanhood Elders Brunch for grandmas on Thursday (May 28) from 9am to 2pm in the Youth Center gym. They will have food, games, gifts, prizes and conversations.

A Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is coming up Monday, June 1st at 10am. It will include Madras & Bridges High School seniors and ECE incoming kindergarteners.

Shawnetta Yahtin holds a Talking Circle once a month in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided. The next Talking Circle is on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The 5th Annual “Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates” Warm Springs Community Parade will be on Sunday, June 7th starting at 11am. It will start at the old elementary and end at the Community Center. Show your support by lining the parade route to cheer on the graduates. Decorations will be provided for those who need them. Gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, you can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078. Facility Use Application

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.