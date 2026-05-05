KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 5, 2026

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Every Tuesday at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there are several groups open to the public. A&D Education with Frank Smith is at 10am in the Conference Room, Building Relationships Group meets at 3pm and Wellbriety Book Study at 4. Adult A&D Education and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program are Tuesday afternoons and open to current clients.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building. On the menu – meatloaf, mashed cauliflower , carrots & cabbage and a dinner roll.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Division of Child Support employees will be in Warm Springs today from 1-3pm at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, boys and girls tennis host Molalla at Madras.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s is scheduled to meet this evening 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Early Childhood Education Center. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. Every 2nd Tuesday the group meets virtually only. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

Shawnetta Yahtin holds a Talking Circle once a month in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided. The next Talking Circle is tomorrow (May 6).

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Cedar Bark Basket Class over 3 Saturdays, which will include a field trip to harvest cedar bark. The dates are May 9, 16, and 23, 10am-4pm. The class will be instructed by Archie Caldera and limited to 12 adults. Supplies will be provided. The registration deadline is tomorrow (May 6) at 4pm with Angela Smith at the Museum.

All Warm Springs residents are welcome to a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, May 9th, from 2 to 4PM at Fire & Safety on campus. Free dog and cat services include vaccinations, parasite, flea, and tick prevention, treatment for minor wounds, and nail trims! No appointments are needed. But pre-registration is available. If you have any questions, contact Fences For Fido at 503-869-0422. Warm Springs Vaccine Clinic Registration* – Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 2pm – 4pm

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

Madras high school student athlete and Warm Springs Tribal Member Matthew Suppah-Scott has been selected as a player for the 75th Annual Shriners’ Hospital East-West All Star Football game to be played July 25th at Baker City High School. Matthew is looking for sponsors. For more information you can contact his father Rodney Scott at rscott@509j.net or 541-508-6467.