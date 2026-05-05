KWSO News 05/05/26

Central Oregon Community College Salmon Bake

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Salmon Bake, a beloved regional tradition for over 25 years, is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the newly expanded Madras campus.

Hosted by COCC’s Native American program and the First Nations Student Union Club, this free community event features traditional baked salmon (served starting at noon), music, dance, vendor booths, and a silent auction.

Entertainment kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with performances by flutist James Edmund Greeley, the Warm Springs K-8 drum and dance group, and Grupo Folklórico el Sol, performing folkloric dances.

All donations and proceeds from the silent auction directly benefit the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program. It is notable that nearly 4% of COCC’s students for the current academic year identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.

Voter Outreach

Local outreach efforts are underway to inform tribal members and Central Oregon residents about issues ranging from voting in the May 19th primary to fundamental concepts of tribal sovereignty and more.

Earlier today, a voter outreach event was held across the Macy’s Market on the Warm Springs Reservation. It was organized by a local group focused on community outreach to underrepresented populations.

The event featured a survey using ten jars, each one having a different topic written on them. It allowed attendees to weigh in on topics for future educational events.

On those jars, nine specific areas of focus were listed, including dam removals, the Doctrine of Discovery, land back, and more. Environmental stability and the history of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Klamath, and Burns tribes were also points of discussion.

One of the event organizers, Jolene Pitt, spoke about the survey and the group’s mission.

The outreach campaign will continue with an event in Madras on May 16th, specifically targeting the Latino population, before expanding onwards to Redmond, Bend, and other communities.

Those interested in learning more or to participate can contact the organizers via their email at wexvotes@gmail.com or by calling 541-475-4451.

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Sunny with a high near the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low around the 50s.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high near the upper 80s.