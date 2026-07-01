KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 31, 2026

Warm Springs Reservation areas that were on level 3 evacuation levels due to the Bench Fire – have all been reduced to a Level 2 notice with progress being made on the wildfire.

An Emergency Water Conservation Order is in effect until further notice for the Agency Water System. Especially critical are the water tanks in Greeley Heights and West Hills as pumps are not keeping up with demand so everyone needs to stop watering the lawn and filling swimming pools to help out.

There is also a precautionary boil water notice in effect this week for the Agency Water System

The Emergency Management water distribution hours are 8am to 5pm, open during the noon hour, today by the old Elementary School.

For residents of Schoolie Flat – the water pump is expected to be repaired on Friday. Bottled drinking water will be available at Three Warriors Market at 8am.

Warm Springs Community Members impacted by the Bench Fire can stop by the Old School Cafeteria starting at 10am this morning for assistance.

The Warm Springs Senior Program is closed today.

Free Summer Meals Today today for youth up to age 18 are available at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club (8:15–9:00 AM / 11:00–11:45 AM) and Bridges High School (7:45–8:45 AM / 11:15 AM–12:30 PM).

The MountainStar Resource Bus, providing diapers, wipes and other supplies for young children, will be in the parking lot of the Warm Springs Community Center today from 10:30-2:30. Families that are registered with MountainStar will be eligible for diapers twice a month. For more information call 458-287-1080. You can also follow MountainStar Madras Relief Nursery on Facebook for updates.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

The Sacred Road Kids Club for youth in kindergarten through 6th grade is happening today the old school gym/campus area from 2-4pm today. No registration is necessary, kids can just show up.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.

Voters in the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District will decide on August 4 whether to recall four members of the district’s board of directors. Ballots have been mailed to eligible registered voters. Completed ballots must be returned to the Jefferson County Clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, August 4, or be postmarked by August 4 and received within the state’s allowed timeframe to be counted.

The Warm Springs Community Outreach Survey Event that was to take place at the Old School Cafeteria on August 4th in Warm Springs has been postponed due to the Bench Fire Wildfire Emergency Response Needs. It will be rescheduled at a later time.