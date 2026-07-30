Warm Springs Reservation – Afternoon Fire Notes

INCREASE IN SMOKE

Air quality in Warm Springs has measured in the unhealthy range this afternoon. Everyone may begin to experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effect.

Website for Warm Springs Air Quality: https://map.purpleair.com/1/m/i/mAQI/a10/p604800/cC4#12.47/44.74 646/-121.25193

You can review this afternoon’s report HERE

EVAC LEVELS LOWERED

The Bench Fire was at 22% containment this morning due to the significant progress made by firefighting personnel. All Reservation Areas have been moved to or stayed at Level 2 evacuation status this afternoon at 1pm.

PUBLIC MEETING

There will be a Warm Springs Public Meeting this evening at 6pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 and Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team along with Tribal officials will give an update. The meeting will be on Facebook and KWSO will broadcast live.

FIRE TRAFFIC SAFETY

Everyone is asked to use caution driving with additional fire fighting units traveling locally, especially in the area of Tenino Road.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety has closed Wasco Street due to high fire truck traffic

OTHER FIRES ROUND UP

The 26 thousand acre – Akawa Fire west of Sisters remains active, with firefighters continuing to strengthen containment lines and watch for hot spots as warmer afternoon conditions increase fire activity.

The Rowe Creek Complex, near Fossil in Wheeler county – extends into Wasco and Crook counties, is more than 300 thousand acres – – crews continue making steady progress with containment while focusing on the southern edge and protecting communities along the Highway 26 corridor.

In north-central Oregon, around: Condon, Fossil, Shaniko and Cottonwood Canyon State Park – work continues on the 200 hundred thousand acre Hay Creek Complex, where most of the earlier fires are nearly contained. Firefighters are concentrating resources on the newer Little Buck and Cottonwood fires.

On the 95 hundred acre Grasshopper Fire southeast of Mount Hood, crews continue suppression efforts and structure protection in steep timber as containment slowly improves.

The Second Flat Fire in Harney County, northeast of Riley near Burns, remains active at more than 85 thousand acres. Firefighters continue building and strengthening containment lines, protecting homes and ranches, and watching for gusty winds that could increase fire activity this afternoon.

In Washington, the White Swan, or Ransier Fire, has burned about 1,300 acres on the Yakama Reservation near White Swan. On the Colville Reservation near Nespelem, the Kaiser Canyon Fire has grown to nearly 34,000 acres, where firefighters continue protecting homes and communities while working to strengthen containment lines.

Across the region, officials continue urging the public to avoid fire areas, follow evacuation notices, and stay alert for changing conditions.