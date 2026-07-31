Bench Fire Reaches 32% Containment as Crews Prepare for Critical Fire Weather

Firefighters battling the Bench Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation continue making progress, with containment increasing to 32 percent as crews prepare for another round of dangerous fire weather expected this weekend.

According to the July 31 morning update, the fire has now burned 66,404 acres since it was discovered on July 23, approximately four miles southwest of Warm Springs. Nearly 870 personnel remain assigned to the incident, with firefighters from tribal, local, state and federal agencies continuing coordinated suppression efforts.

Incident managers say the threat to homes and infrastructure around Warm Springs has decreased significantly, allowing evacuation levels to be reduced in many areas and enabling more residents to return home.

Firefighters remain focused on the western edge of the fire near the Metolius River, where crews are using existing roads as containment lines while continuing direct suppression efforts. On the eastern side of the fire, firefighters are mopping up hotspots where flames crossed U.S. Highway 26 and improving hand lines in rugged terrain. Additional contingency fire lines are also being established south of Lake Billy Chinook in preparation for expected weekend weather.

Weather conditions remain a concern. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s with very low humidity, while a Red Flag Warning is expected Saturday as wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour. Fire managers say crews are strengthening containment lines now to prepare for the anticipated increase in fire activity.

As structural protection goals are met, the Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team will begin evaluating which firefighting resources can safely return to their home communities or be reassigned to other wildfires across Oregon. Officials emphasize that sufficient personnel and equipment will remain assigned to the Bench Fire until the structural protection mission is complete.

Several evacuation areas remain under Level 2 – Be Set and neighboring areas remain under Level 1 – Be Ready, while restrictions have been lifted in portions of the reservation where fire danger has decreased. Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect in Jefferson County and Warm Springs, and a temporary flight restriction continues over the fire area.

For Bench Fire Public Information: https://linktr.ee/2026.benchfireinformation?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=3985da00-b5a3-41c6-8a25-3aafcc5ba90e

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