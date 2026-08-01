Warm Springs – Bench Fire AM Update 8/1/26

The Bench Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation continues to test firefighters as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect today (Sat., Aug. 1, 2026), bringing the potential for critical fire weather and extreme fire behavior, particularly along the fire’s western edge.

The fire has burned 67,229 acres and is 46% contained. The fire started on July 23, about four miles southwest of Warm Springs. More than 1,020 personnel are assigned to the incident, working in grass, shrub and ponderosa pine fuels.

Fire managers say today’s weather is their biggest concern. Forecasts call for a high temperature near 80 degrees, relative humidity in the low-to-mid 20 percent range, sustained winds around 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 33 miles per hour. Those conditions, combined with a dry cold front moving through Central Oregon, could lead to increased fire activity through the weekend and into next week.

Firefighters are focusing on holding and strengthening containment lines already in place while also scouting locations for backup containment lines west of the fire in anticipation of more active fire behavior. Crews continue mopping up and securing the southern and eastern portions of the fire, where activity has been minimal, while reinforcing containment lines along the northern perimeter. Firing operations are also continuing in the northwest corner of the fire to widen and strengthen existing containment lines.

Aircraft remain an important part of the firefighting effort and will continue supporting crews on the ground by drawing water from Lake Billy Chinook. Officials are reminding boaters to give way to firefighting aircraft using the lake, as interference could result in temporary closures of portions of the reservoir.

Incident commanders also announced that Saturday marks the final operational period for the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s structural firefighting resources assigned to the Bench Fire. Officials say firefighters have successfully strengthened protection around homes and communities, significantly reducing the immediate threat to structures. Structural specialists will remain assigned to the incident to coordinate future protection needs, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal says resources can be quickly redeployed if conditions change.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect throughout Jefferson County and the Warm Springs Reservation. A temporary flight restriction also remains in place over the fire area.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about evacuation notices, smoke conditions and changing fire activity, especially with today’s Red Flag Warning and the possibility of rapidly changing conditions. Fire officials also remind motorists to watch for heavy firefighting traffic on area roads and to use extra caution when traveling near the incident.

Additional Information:

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