Yesterday – the air quality monitors in Warm Springs registered unhealthy levels of smoke in the air.

Wildfire smoke contains gases and tiny particles from burning trees, vegetation, buildings and other materials.

The biggest health concern is fine particle pollution, known as PM2.5. These particles are small enough to travel deep into the lungs, where they can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, irritated eyes and throat, headaches and fatigue.

Smoke can also make asthma, heart disease and other lung conditions worse. Children, older adults, pregnant women and people with existing heart or lung disease are at the greatest risk.

If you have concerns about how you’re feeling after being exposed to wildfire smoke, see a medical provider, especially if you’re in one of those higher-risk groups.