KWSO Afternoon Fire Update (8/3/26)

Evacuation Level Downgraded for Warm Springs

Warm Springs Fire & Safety Fire Chief Scott Spaulding reported this afternoon that the Warm Springs Reservation areas impacted by the Bench Fire – have been downgraded from Level 2 to a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation level this afternoon (8/3/26) Residents should be ready and stay alert, monitor local news, and prepare your family, pets, and emergency supplies, as wildfire conditions can change quickly.

Firefighters continue making steady progress on several Central Oregon wildfires, with containment increasing on the Bench Fire while a new incident management team has taken command of the Round Butte Fire. At the same time, Warm Springs residents should prepare for deteriorating smoke conditions this afternoon and remain aware of community assistance and water advisories.

Round Butte Fire

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 officially assumed command of the Round Butte Fire on Monday. The fire is burning approximately five miles west of Madras and has grown to 1,090 acres. It remains 7 percent contained.

Fire crews are continuing to establish and strengthen containment lines around the fire while conducting mop-up operations to extinguish hot spots near the perimeter. Firefighters will continue working overnight to secure the fire and remain ready to respond to any new fire starts. Aircraft remain available to support suppression efforts as needed.

Weather conditions today are expected to be warmer and drier, with relative humidity dropping into the teens and wind gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour. Officials say smoke from multiple regional fires will continue affecting Central Oregon. Evacuations remain in place around the Round Butte Fire for public and firefighter safety.

Bench Fire

The Bench Fire southwest of Warm Springs continues to show significant progress.

The lightning-caused fire remains at 67,238 acres and is now 66 percent contained. Firefighters have increased containment after another day of favorable weather and moderated fire behavior due to higher-than-expected humidity.

Today, crews are reinforcing containment lines around the perimeter while continuing mop-up operations, particularly along the north and northwest sides of the fire. Firefighters are working to extinguish remaining pockets of heat to reduce the potential for future flare-ups.

Aircraft remain available for firefighting operations and will continue using Lake Billy Chinook as a water source when needed. Boaters are reminded to avoid interfering with firefighting aircraft operating on the lake.

Because of the increased containment, evacuation zones surrounding the Bench Fire have been modified. Residents are encouraged to check the latest evacuation information through Jefferson County before traveling into affected areas.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect throughout Jefferson County and the Warm Springs Reservation. A Temporary Flight Restriction also remains in place over the fire area, and officials remind the public that unauthorized drone flights can halt aerial firefighting operations.

Grasshopper Fire

The Grasshopper Fire has now burned 31,571 acres and is 17 percent contained.

Firefighters continue making progress along the southern edge of the fire, where successful firing operations helped reduce the threat of fire spreading toward the Friend community. Crews also expanded mop-up operations while strengthening control lines.

Today, firefighters are preparing additional contingency lines along the northern edge of the fire in anticipation of easterly winds expected early this week. On the southern perimeter, crews continue securing established control lines while expanding mop-up efforts.

As conditions improve, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is reducing structural protection resources. Two task forces are returning home today while three task forces remain assigned to patrol communities and prepare structures if conditions change.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notices remain in effect in portions of Hood River and Wasco counties.

Smoke Expected to Increase This Afternoon

Warm Springs residents should expect smoke conditions to worsen later today as northeast winds transport wildfire smoke into the area.

Forecasters expect widespread smoke to move into the area after about 2 p.m. as northeast winds increase to 6 to 11 miles per hour with gusts up to 21 mph.

Older adults, young children, pregnant people, and anyone with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity if smoke becomes heavy or symptoms such as coughing, irritated eyes or shortness of breath develop. Residents are encouraged to monitor changing air quality throughout the day as smoke conditions can shift quickly.

Fire Assistance Distribution Continues

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs continues to provide assistance for community members affected by the Bench Fire.

The distribution center at the Old School Cafeteria, located at 1150 Warm Springs Street, is open today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Community members who have not yet visited the distribution center are asked to arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Staff will verify arrivals against the list of 264 people served during last Friday’s distribution.

Donations are also being accepted during operating hours. Additional distribution dates will be announced as more donated supplies arrive.

Boil Water Notice and Water Conservation Order Remain in Effect

A boil water notice remains in effect for customers served by the Warm Springs Agency Water System.

In addition, a water conservation order continues as crews work to allow reservoir tanks to refill. Residents are asked to conserve water whenever possible until the order is lifted.

Emergency Management’s water distribution site at the Old School remains open this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those needing drinking water while the boil water notice remains in place.

KWSO will continue providing updates as wildfire conditions, smoke forecasts and community recovery efforts evolve.