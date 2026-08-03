Smoke Expected to Increase Across Warm Springs This Afternoon

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (Aug. 3, 2026) — Residents of Warm Springs can expect smoke conditions to worsen this afternoon as wildfire smoke moves into the area, according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Air Quality Report and Forecast.

Air quality readings Monday morning showed different conditions across the reservation. The Branch of Natural Resources monitoring station recorded a PM2.5 Air Quality Index (AQI) of 74, placing it in the Moderate category. At that level, air quality is generally acceptable, although some pollutants may pose a concern for a small number of people. The Warm Springs Agency monitor reported a PM2.5 AQI of 3, which falls in the Good category with little or no health risk from air pollution.

Despite the favorable morning conditions at the Agency monitor, the forecast calls for widespread smoke developing after 2 p.m. as northeast winds increase through the afternoon. Winds of 6 to 11 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph, are expected to transport smoke into the area while temperatures climb to around 85 degrees.

As smoke thickens, residents—especially older adults, young children, pregnant people, and those with asthma, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions—should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity if smoke becomes visible or they begin experiencing symptoms such as coughing, irritated eyes, or shortness of breath.

The Branch of Natural Resources encourages residents to continue monitoring local air quality throughout the day, as wildfire smoke conditions can change quickly depending on wind direction and fire activity.

080326 Air Quality Report CTWS