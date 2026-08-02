KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 3, 2026

The Community Wellness Center has a summer conditioning training session with Titus Kalama every Monday, Wednesday & Friday morning from 8:30-10.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update; and Realty Items. This afternoon – Legislative Update Conference Call; and Tribal Attorney Update. Tomorrow at 9am is Tribal Member Concerns.

The Health & Welfare Committee is scheduled to meet today from 9am until noon at the clinic and the Education Committee from 5:30-7:30pm at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet every 1 st and 3 rd Monday of the month.

and 3 Monday of the month. Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and the Adolescent A&D Education Court Program class is at 4. These are for BHC clients – contact their office if you need more information.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open today outside of the Jefferson County Library in Madras from noon until 1

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team’s 6 th annual Building Resiliency Summer Day Camp is this week from 1-5pm daily. For kids who attend and participate all week, there will be a trip to Oaks Park on Friday, August 7th. The camp is for youth ages 7-13 and lunch/snacks will be provided daily. Pre-registration is not required, just be sure kids sign in every day upon arrival.

annual Building Resiliency Summer Day Camp is this week from 1-5pm daily. For kids who attend and participate all week, there will be a trip to Oaks Park on Friday, August 7th. The camp is for youth ages 7-13 and lunch/snacks will be provided daily. Pre-registration is not required, just be sure kids sign in every day upon arrival. Youth in Progress invites kids to join them every Monday in Carol’s Room at the Community Center for connecting and activities from 1-3pm.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is tomorrow (8/4) 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Early Childhood Education Center. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

Division of Child Support employees will be in Warm Springs tomorrow at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Resort is coming up Wednesday, August 5th. There is free admission for day use from 11am to 7pm. Discounts are also offered on cabana rentals, food in the restaurant and purchases at the pool house store. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days are open to tribal members, spouses, Warm Springs residents and tribal enterprise employees. Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Resort are held every other Wednesday through September.

Papalaxsimisha’s pre-college summer series continues this Wednesday (8/5) at the old school cafeteria. Dinner is provided at 5:30 and the session is from 6-7:30. It’s a chance to get a head start on your college journey – learn about financial aid, applying to college, scholarships and get support on your path to college.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a toy sale & swap on Friday, August 7 from 10am until noon at the Community Center. You can reserve a table at the Rec office.

Greeley Heights Neighborhood Yard Sales are happening August 7-9. To have your address included on the map, contact Wilona Parra or Pasha Smith on Facebook/Messenger.

There’s an Agency District meeting on Tuesday, August 11th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 5:30 with a meeting to follow. Agenda items include adoptions & enrollments; and small business development & management.

There will be another ECE Round-up at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on August 13. It will include medical, dental & optometry clinics for Head Start and ECE kids who will be 3 or 4 on or by September 1st. Appointments are required – call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Families can register for Head Start by stopping by the Warm Springs ECE Center or call 541-553-3241.