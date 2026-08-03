KWSO Morning News – Mon., Aug. 3, 2026

Firefighters continue making steady progress on the Bench Fire southwest of Warm Springs, while also taking over management of a new wildfire near Madras.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 assumed command of the Round Butte Fire on Monday. The Bench Fire has now burned 67,238 acres and is 66 percent contained, with 878 personnel assigned. Fire officials say higher humidity over the weekend helped moderate fire behavior, allowing crews to strengthen containment lines and continue mopping up hotspots along the north and northwest portions of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Round Butte Fire, about five miles west of Madras, ​started Saturday afternoon and has grown to 1,039 acres​. As of last night the Round Butte Fire was 0 percent contained. Firefighters ​worked through the night to secure the perimeter. Aircraft remain available to support both fires and will use Lake Billy Chinook as a water source when needed.

Fire managers say weather conditions could become more challenging today. Relative humidity is expected to drop into the teens, with wind gusts reaching up to 20 miles an hour near the Round Butte Fire. Smoke from multiple wildfires will continue affecting Central Oregon.

Evacuation levels around the Bench Fire have been reduced in some areas as containment improves, while evacuation notices remain in place around the Round Butte Fire for firefighter and public safety. https://fr911orgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e1000ff48be84d6ba23431f303d2c247

Stage 2 fire restrictions also remain in effect across Jefferson County and the Warm Springs Reservation. Fire officials continue asking the public to avoid flying drones near wildfire operations and to stay clear of firefighting aircraft using Lake Billy Chinook.

The Warm Springs Wildfire Relief Distribution Center, at the Old School Cafeteria will be open today 10am -6pm. Community members who have not yet visited the distribution site should come first, between 10am and 2pm. The Old School Cafeteria is located at 1150 Warm Springs Street CTWS Fire Distribution Center Info

​The Grasshopper Fire, north of the Warm Springs Reservation – and east of Mount Hood – is mapped at 31,570 acres this morning with 0% containment. There are not 1,244 personnel assigned to this fire. Crews continue to work around the clock in an effort to gain containment. The fire remains north of highway 216, evacuation levels remain in place (https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or) There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

Indian Head Casino will reopen this morning at 9am. Just a reminder that the Casino’s Summer Concert Series this month, has been cancelled.

Residents of Warm Springs should be prepared for smoky conditions today and increased fire danger today. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. today, with wildfire smoke expected to push air quality into unhealthy levels. Smoke can irritate your eyes and lungs and worsen heart or respiratory conditions. If it’s smoky outside, limit outdoor activity, keep children indoors, and follow your healthcare provider’s advice if you have heart or lung disease.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday across the Warm Springs Reservation. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 miles an hour, with gusts up to 25, combined with humidity as low as 15 percent, could allow any new fire to spread rapidly. Residents should stay alert for updated fire weather advisories.