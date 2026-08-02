KWSO Wildfire Update – Sun., Aug. 2, 2026

Firefighters battling the Bench Fire southwest of Warm Springs made significant progress despite dangerous fire weather Saturday, while also responding to a new wildfire that ignited near Round Butte.

The Bench Fire is now estimated at 67,238 acres and 52% contained, with 872 personnel assigned. Fire managers report containment lines held through Saturday’s Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning, limiting fire activity even as strong winds and dry conditions created the potential for extreme fire behavior.

During the afternoon, resources from the Bench Fire were dispatched to the newly reported Round Butte Fire, located about five miles west of Madras. Despite the additional demand on resources, firefighters continued strengthening containment lines around the Bench Fire while crews on the south flank worked to keep the fire north of the Metolius River. Firefighters are also mopping up along the northern perimeter and staffing night operations to secure fire lines and remain ready for any new fire starts. Aircraft continue supporting suppression efforts using Lake Billy Chinook as a water source.

The Round Butte Fire has now burned 1,039 acres and remains 0% contained. Firefighters worked through the night constructing initial control lines after the fire spread through grass, brush and juniper on Crooked River National Grassland and nearby private land. Helicopters are expected to assist ground crews today with water bucket drops while firefighters strengthen containment lines and cool remaining hot spots. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office evacuation notices remain in effect, with Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation areas established around the fire.

To the north, the Grasshopper Fire has grown to 30,729 acres with 854 personnel assigned and remains 0% contained. Firefighters successfully held southern containment lines Saturday and contained an overnight spot fire northeast of the main perimeter. However, the historic Flag Point Lookout was lost as Red Flag conditions intensified. Today, crews will continue constructing control lines in the northeast, reinforce contingency lines along the northern edge ahead of expected east winds, and prepare homes on the east side of the fire. Level 3 evacuations remain in effect in portions of Wasco County, with a shelter operating at South Wasco County High School in Maupin.

Meanwhile, the Akawa Butte Fire has reached 27,429 acres and is now 85% contained, reflecting continued progress as firefighters work toward full containment.

Although cooler temperatures are expected this morning across much of the region, fire managers caution that gusty afternoon winds and continued dry conditions will keep wildfire danger elevated. Residents are urged to follow evacuation notices, respect fire restrictions and avoid flying drones near active wildfire incidents.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE BENCH FIRE

Bench Fire Update 080226

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SmokeOutlook_CentralOregon_08022026

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