KWSO News Update – Sat., Aug. 1, 2026

On the Warm Springs Indian Reservation of Oregon, the morning briefing on the Bench Wildfire reports that more than 67,000 acres has burned with 46% containment. The fire teams also note caution as today’s weather forecast includes a Red Flag Warning and an Air Quality Alert.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 697 Central Blue Mountains, 698 Southern Blue Mountains, 699 Western Forested Blue Mountains, 701 Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, 702 East Slopes of the Mt. Hood National Forest, 703 Warm Springs Reservation and 704 Northern Deschutes National Forest.

..From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.

..Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

..Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT MONDAY…

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality

Advisory until 2 PM PDT Monday.

For the Smoke Air Quality Advisory, wildfires burning in the region

combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach

unhealthy levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate

heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health

Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it

is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung

WATER & POWER

For the Warm Springs Agency Water System – an Emergency Water Conservation Order remains in effect due to low levels of water in reserve tanks. Water has been restored for the Schoolie Flat Water system.

The CTWS water distribution center is closed for the weekend but will reopen Monday Morning at 8am.

Seekseequa has had electricity restored by Pacific Power & Light and individual wells are able to get back into operation.

ASSISTANCE

The CTWS Wildfire Assistance center at the old school cafeteria is not open for any distribution over the weekend.

The old school cafeteria is located at 1150 Warm Springs Street and will be open for donations only this weekend 10am – 3pm. Donations of bottled drinking water are helpful along with non-perishable food items.

Recovery from the wildfire for individuals has begun ranging from dealing with property and home loss, to the emotional toll of evacuation, fear, and the unknown has taken on everyone. Kindness and extending grace to each other contributes to some positive steps forward.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have established a wildfire recovery fund that you can access HERE

THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS

Much thanks to the wildland firefighters and structure protection units who have gone above and beyond to contain the Bench Fire and to protect life and property. There is still much work ahead and the community’s appreciation and support of the incredibly challenging work you do continues.