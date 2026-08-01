Wildfires Update Round Up for 8/1/26

A rare “Particularly Dangerous Situation” Red Flag Warning is in effect across much of Oregon today, with firefighters preparing for strong winds, low humidity and extreme fire behavior on several large wildfires.

The Bench Fire, burning about four miles southwest of Warm Springs on the Warm Springs Reservation, has grown to 67,229 acres and is 46% contained. Firefighters are preparing for active fire behavior, especially along the fire’s western edge, as gusts up to 33 mph are expected today. Crews are strengthening containment lines, scouting backup line locations, conducting firing operations on the northwest corner of the fire, and continuing mop-up operations along the south, east and north portions of the fire. With structure protection objectives largely achieved, Oregon State Fire Marshal structural firefighting resources are being demobilized today while structural specialists remain available if conditions change.

The Akawa Butte Fire, west of Sisters, remains at approximately 26,000 acres and is now 62% contained. Overnight, firefighters made significant progress by extinguishing interior hot spots and strengthening control lines. Today’s work focuses on mop-up, hazard tree removal, patrols for spot fires and increasing cold mop-up depth around the fire perimeter. A Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning remains in effect through this evening, with hot, dry and windy conditions capable of producing rapid fire spread.

The Grasshopper Fire, southeast of Mount Hood near Maupin, has burned 23,672 acres and remains 0% contained. Firefighters continue improving containment lines along the southern edge while constructing indirect line on the northern flank and mopping up along the western and eastern portions of the fire. Although winds are expected to remain lighter than in other parts of the state, warm temperatures and low humidity will continue to challenge firefighting efforts. Level 3 evacuations remain in place in portions of Wasco County.

The Rowe Creek Complex, burning across Wheeler, Crook, Jefferson and Wasco counties, covers more than 300,000 acres. Firefighters are reinforcing containment lines and constructing contingency lines ahead of today’s rare “Particularly Dangerous Situation” Red Flag Warning, which could bring extreme fire behavior and rapid fire movement. Structural protection resources remain positioned to defend threatened communities as smoke, flare-ups and fire growth are expected during the afternoon and evening.

At the Hay Creek Complex in north-central Oregon, firefighters continue making progress on multiple fires. The Little Buck Fire has burned 43,818 acres and is 89% contained, while the Cottonwood Fire is 15,659 acres and 100% contained. Other fires in the complex, including the Porcupine Ridge, Hoag, and Hopkin fires, are fully contained. Today’s primary concern is the forecast for strong winds and critically low humidity, prompting firefighters to patrol fire lines, extinguish remaining hot spots and remain ready to respond to any new fire starts.

The Second Flat Fire, northeast of Riley near Burns in Harney County, remains one of eastern Oregon’s significant incidents. Firefighters continue strengthening containment lines along the northern and southeastern portions of the fire while protecting communities near Burns and Hines. Forecast strong winds and very low humidity today are expected to increase fire activity, making community protection and holding existing containment lines the top operational priorities.

Fire officials across Oregon continue urging residents to avoid fire areas, obey evacuation orders and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. With widespread Red Flag Warnings and exceptionally dry fuels, even small new ignitions have the potential to spread quickly.