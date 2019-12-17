Calendar for Wed. Dec. 18, 2019

Warm Springs Sanitation reports two of their three trash trucks are down and so trash pickup will be delayed for many until those trucks return. Sanitation appreciates your patience as they work through repairs.

The Warm Springs Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is taking place at the Community Center Today10am – 6pm. KWSO will be set up with our merchandise for sale including our T-shirts, Mugs, Socks and our Re-useable shopping bags. You can also pick up a free DVD, if you don’t have one yet, and a free 2020 calendar refrigerator magnet, while supplies last.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon will be at the Community Action team office today from 10am – 12pm. Walk Ins are welcome or you may arrange an appointment by calling 1-800-546-0534 or 503-223-9483.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center – following class, participants can enjoy a meal at the longhouse.

12/18 The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting today in Mr. Jones room #6 during lunch.

WED Warm Springs Exercise classes today… at 12:10 its Functional Fitness in the Community Center Aerobics room and Pilates Yoga Class in Pod A at the Health and Wellness Center. Functional Fitness focuses on functional movement, cardio, weights, core and more. Piyo class is a combination of pilates and yoga, with a focus on strength and balance.

12/18 The Buff Elementary is holding their Winter Concert at the Madras Performing Arts Center today starting at 1pm.

12/18 The Warm Springs K-8 Boys Basketball is traveling to Prineville today, games starting at 3:45pm.

Warm Springs Christian Fellowship has bible study at 6pm at the Senior Center.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church has Bible Study and Prayer this evening at 6:00.

Tonight is December Trivia Night at Wild Winds Station starting at 7pm. There is a $5 entry fee per person. Wear a holiday sweater and add points to your team’s total. All Proceeds benefit Jefferson County Relay for Life in July of 2020.

A Jefferson County Victims Assistance advocate comes to Warm Springs on the third Wednesday of every month at the Victims of Crime Services office located at 1108 Wasco Street. Folks can get help with things like case assistance, paperwork, and other resources. Appointments can also be made for other times. For information call Ken Clark 541-475-4452 or VOCS 553-2293.

The Project Zero challenge encourages you to maintain and not gain weight over the holidays. Today’s tip is to Research interval trainings or a new way to burn calories with exercise.

Thursday 12/19

An Elder Christmas lunch is being held today at the Agency Longhouse starting at Noon. Elder will eat free, all non-elders will be charged $5.

As of Wednesday, January 1st 2020, retail stores and restaurants will not be able to provide you with single-use checkout bags in Oregon. In an effort to reduce the amounts of single-use bags that are used and thrown out House Bill 2509 prohibits retail stores and restaurants from providing single-use checkout bags to customers and places restrictions on other checkout bags they may provide. If you don’t want to be paying a fee, it is recommended to bring your own sustainable bags. For frequently asked questions you can visit KWSO.ORG

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “same day appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Again – for a same day appointment at Warm Springs I.H.S. call 541-553-2610.

Now is the time for students planning to attend college or technical school next fall to start completing the requirements for the Tribal Scholarship. That includes doing a FAFSA for financial assistance. Details are now available at KWSO.org – click on the slide that says Tribal Scholarship.

Items are now being collected for the 2020 Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Survey. You can provide for those in need who are currently experiencing homelessness by contributing useful items that can be dropped with Martha at the Commodities Building or Buffy at the Family Resource Center. https://kwso.org/2019/10/help-the-homeless/