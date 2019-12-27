Uncategorized

KWSO Membership Drive

KWSO operations are funded in part, by listeners like you.  One way you can support KWSO is by doing some gift shopping in our online store!

  • Zola Jack recommends KWSO – pow wow songs & Indian language .activities around warm springs area
  • Sustaining Member Roger Faires – Portland, OR – I want folks to know that I think your work is incredible and I wish more folks could hear it. Coming over from Portland when I do, Traveling East and clearing the Mountain, I tune in.  
  • Sustaining Member Ted Viramonte – Redmond, OR – I’d like to encourage people I know to support KWSO

On January 1, 2020 – stores and restaurants, in Oregon, can no longer offer single use bags.  If you become a KWSO Sustaining Member before January 1, 2020 you will receive a KWSO reusable shopping bag, made from recycled material.

One more reason to listen and support KWSO – All Things Considered from NPR, Monday – Friday afternoons 4-6pm!

To become a KWSO sustaining member click here:  https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/

