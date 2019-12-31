KWSO News for 12/31/19

The USDA Hemp regulations that were posted at the end of October for the 2018 Farm bill, requires State and Tribal Governments to submit plans to address the regulations. The Warm Springs Cannabis enterprise submitted their plan on November 1st this year. Last week the USDA published a list of plans submitted for approval. The status of the Warm Springs Plan was listed as 1 of 3 Tribes with plans Under Review for being received before regulations were in place. The Warm Springs Cannabis legal team has reviewed that status, made changes to the Warm Springs Plan and has re-submitted to the USDA. According to Cannabis Coordinator Laurie Danzuka, they hope to be listed as approved in the next round of USDA approvals. https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/hemp/state-and-tribal-plan-review

A water main break yesterday is affecting Kah-Nee-Ta, including the Hamlets apartment complex. The break has left Kah-Nee-Ta without water. 50 cases of Bottled water was delivered yesterday to residents. Public utilities reports repairs could be made as soon as today or it may take longer if parts need to be ordered.

A Water issue at Elmer Quinn park has water pooling. This was discovered yesterday afternoon and public utilities is working to find a solution. Warm Springs residents are asked to conserve water today.

An intervention Project called Gathering of Native Americans, recently gathered at a Hotel in Las Vegas to learn how to use tradition to heal from Trauma, and to help others heal too. According to Indianz.com the focus at this gathering was domestic violence in Indian Country, where it’s reported 4 out of 5 Native American women are affected by domestic violence. Aside from domestic violence, these culture based education sessions also target issues like suicide and addiction. Many recent efforts have focused on the lingering issue of Native American women and girls who’ve gone missing or have been murdered.

St. Charles Health System is facing a $26.5 million wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a Jacksonville, Oregon, woman who died of septic shock after a breast infection in 2017. The Bulletin reports the family of Casey Galusha-Beck filed suit last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, naming two St. Charles doctors as co-defendants. The suit says after Galusha-Beck’s infection was successfully treated, hospital staff missed obvious signs of adrenal insufficiency, which led to circulatory collapse and death. St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

Starting tomorrow in Oregon, a new law will allow cyclists to roll through stop signs and blinking red lights as long as they have the right of way. According to the Bulletin they can simply slow down and not lose their momentum or worry about receiving a ticket. While opponents of the idea often suggest the Idaho stop will lead to chaos on the roads, what limited research exists suggests the law hasn’t resulted in increased injuries in Idaho.

The 6th ranked Oregon Ducks will be in action tomorrow to ring in the new year, facing off against the 8th ranked Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl. As Oregonlive reports, with this being his last game of his career as an Oregon Duck, Campbell trophy winner, Justin Herbert received some compliments from former Ducks Defensive back Justin Wilcox, former Southern Cal QB’s Mark Sanchez and Matt Leinert. But it was former Oregon QB Joey Harrington who brought some emotion to Herbert with his praise. Game time for the Rose Bowl is 2pm tomorrow.