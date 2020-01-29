Calendar for Thu. Jan. 30, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Lillian Blackwolf

Private Dressing this afternoon at 3pm

Viewing to follow at the Agency Longhouse

Burial tomorrow morning at 7am at the Simnasho Cemetery (leaving longhouse at 6am)

The Warm Springs Sanitation department has announced that trash collection service is canceled until further notice due to Garbage trucks being unexpectedly down for repairs.

The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Barbecue Pulled Pork and Apple Cranberry Slaw

Fitness classes on the schedule today: Boot Camp at 12:10pm at the Community Center Aerobics Room.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy has a planned fire drill this afternoon.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball is in action today. They continue their road trip this week at the Crook County Middle School with tip off at 3:45pm.

Friday, January 31, 2020

There is a Youth Arts & Craft Day taking place at the Simnasho Longhouse tomorrow starting at 9am. This event is free and provides youth with the opportunity to let their creativity out while learning about tribal programs and resources. For More information you can contact Charlene at 541-615-0037.

The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tourney is starting tomorrow and going through Sunday with several Age Groups ranging from 5 years old up to 13. It is an All Indian Co-ed tourney with Awards. The tourney is put on by parents and grandparents of Warm springs. For more information you can contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Service offers free income tax filing for individuals on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To schedule a time to have your taxes done call 541-553-3148

Starting in February the Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program will have a series of classes aimed at educating about Diabetes. The class starts on Thursday February 6th and will continue each Thursday during the month. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at kwso.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. You will get an invitation to participate in the census at your home. There will be information about how to participate by sending in a paper form, calling, or doing the 2020 Census online. However you choose to participate – the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.