Calendar for Tue. Jan. 28, 2020

Funeral Services for Anthony Shadley:

Services tomorrow at the Warm Springs Baptist Church at 10am, burial at the Agency Cemetery with meal to follow.

The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

Fitness classes on the schedule today: Insanity Class is at 12:10pm at the Community Center Aerobics Room.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and Cascades East Transit will hold a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee meeting today from 12pm-1 at the Jefferson County Annex building in Madras. Then there will be a 2040 CET Transit Master Plan Technical Advisory meeting from 1:30pm -3:30pm. For more information, you can call 541-548-9534

Missing and Murdered Indigenous People initiative is meeting at the Agency Longhouse today. The Oregon State Police and a member of the Oregon Legislative Commission on Indian Services will attend. The state legislature created a task force in 2019 to provide resources to Native Communities dealing with the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. They will start with dinner at 5:30pm and meeting at 6pm.

Warm Springs Prevention will be holding their monthly victim impact panel tonight at the Baptist Church starting at 6pm.

MHS Basketball: The Lady Buffs are on the road tonight to Gladstone, their tip-off is at 7pm. Buff Boys are hosting Gladstone tonight, tip-off is at 7pm and you can catch that action LIVE here on KWSO.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair tomorrow at 9am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking EducationalAssistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso dot org.

the Blazers Native American appreciation night is taking place at the Moda Center tomorrow. Get your Blazers tickets to watch All Star Damien Lillard take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets. There are a limited number of tickets. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be able to join them on the court after the game to shoot a free throw like the pros! For more information you can visit KWSO.org

Starting in February the Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program will have a series of classes aimed at educating about Diabetes. The class starts on Thursday February 6th and will continue each Thursday during the month. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

the Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Service offers free income tax filing for individuals on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To schedule a time to have your taxes done call 541-553-3148

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. The distribution of more than 675 billion dollars in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and Tribes are based on census data. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.