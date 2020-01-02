Calendar for Fri. Jan. 3, 2019

Funeral Arrangements for Amos Palmer

Burial this morning at Sidwalter on the Johnson Ranch

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a meatloaf sandwich.

The Warm Springs All Indian Holiday Basketball Tournament continues today at the Community Center. Games are at 1:30, 3, 6:30 and 8. The Championship Game is Saturday night at 8:30.

The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball is in Banks for a Tournament that will last through tomorrow. KWSO News will have updates in the morning and is posted on KWSO’s website at KWSO.org after 9am.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Talent Show tonight at the Old Elementary School Gym starting at 6pm. There are categories for all ages and prizes. You are invited to have a meal before the contest at 5:30pm. For more information call Prevention at 541-615-0036.

Saturday, January 4, 2020

The Warm Springs Warming Shelter will re-open this weekend on Saturday Night with temperatures expected to fall below freezing.

Senator Jeff Merkley will be holding a town hall meeting tomorrow at the Madras Performing Arts Center starting at 12pm. All Jefferson County residents are invited to come and discuss what is needed to strengthen our state and Nation.

Monday, January 6, 2020

Central Oregon Community College is holding GED preparation courses this Month. These classes are open to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and includes: Tuition, textbooks and GED testing costs, Gift Cards for daily/weekly attendance, transportation and a $25 gift card for passing the GED Test. Winter Orientation is today through Thursday. You must attend an orientation class in order to register for the courses you wish to take. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.

The Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23rd. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday January 17th. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 (natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org)

With the beginning of the New Year, Warm Springs Fire Management and the Wild Fire Prevention Team urge you to get your 2020 burn permits for the year. Make sure to burn safely and call all burning to the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171and Warm Springs Fire Management at 541-553-1146.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.