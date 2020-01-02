KWSO News for 1/2/20

A broken water main that serves the Kah-Nee-Ta area including the Hamlets Apartment Complex, left residents without water Monday. Repairs are being made by the Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. A Boil Water Notice was issued Tuesday for Kah-Nee-Ta due to impacts from the water main break which means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, for three minutes, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the Oregon State Department of Health. This Boil Water Notice is for the Kah-Nee-Ta area only and is a precautionary measure to provide safe drinking water for all those affected.

With warmer weather in the forecast, the Warm Springs Temporary Warming Shelter will be closed tonight and tomorrow. As of right now, it is scheduled to open again on Saturday night as the Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing that night.

A shooting at a Prineville bar on New Year’s Day 2018 resulted in paralysis for one man and a prison sentence for another. According to The Bulletin, Bend area man Nick Ricks suffered catastrophic injuries in the attack and filed a $21 Million suit on Monday in Crook County Circuit Court against attacker Omar Ramzi Araim. Araim shot Ricks in the back after a scuffle had broken out between several women at the bar, including Ricks’ wife and Araim’s Girlfriend, which Ricks helped break up, according to documents. Araim is currently serving prison time for the shooting, having pleaded guilty to attempted murder and five counts of reckless endangering and is scheduled to be released in 2024.

In Local sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball is at the Banks Tournament, tonight they face off against Cascade at 5pm. The 56th Annual Warm Springs Indian Men’s Holiday Basketball tournament kicks off today with the first game at 4pm between Ish Gee Looksh and Celilo, NW Ballerz, followed by Chiloquin and Coyote Creek, then Medicine Society takes on United Tribes and to end the 1st night, the Hoop A Holics will battle Warm Springs. The Tourney continues through Saturday with the Championship at 8:30pm Saturday Night.