Calendar for Sat. Jan. 11, 2019

Funeral Arrangements for Murry Alan Harris

Dressing this morning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse

Shaker Services will follow and then Veteran Services will be held.

Burial at 11am at the Kalama Cemetery



The Elks National Hoop shoot Free Throw Program for Youth Ages 8-13 is at the Jefferson County Middle School this afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30. Please arrive by 1pm to register.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The Early Head Start program is having a Group Socialization on Tuesday at The Early Childhood Education Building in Pod C3 from 3pm-5pm.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding two Awareness workshops today at the Community Center Social Hall. Internet Safety will Start at 4pm for 7th/8th Grade Students, then at 5pm for High School Students. Then at 6pm, there is a workshop for Human Trafficking for adults.

The Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23rd. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday January 17th. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 or email at natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org

Applications are being accepted for Miss Warm Springs 2020. Applicants must be 18-24 at the time of the pageant. Deadline to apply is Friday, February 28th. Additional eligibility requirements, along with the application, can be found online. Visit KWSO.org and choose the News & Info Tab… click on Events in the drop down menu and look for Miss Warm Springs.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Earn extra income while helping your community learn about census jobs online at https://2020census.gov/en/jobs