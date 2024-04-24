KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 25, 2024

The Warm Spring Senior Wellness Program will be distributing an Emergency Food Supply Kit today at the Senior Center starting at 8:30 a.m. to all elders 60 years and older. These emergency kits consist of dehydrated food packets that need to have water added to make a ready to eat meal. These food kits have a shelf life of up to 25 years. If you are unable to get to the Senior Center to pick up a kit, call 541-553-3313. Once the kits are gone, they are gone.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

The Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corp is hiring young people ages 16-18 in Central Oregon for 8 weeks of natural resources conservation work on their first ever Tribal Youth Affinity Crew. The crew will run June 24-August 15 Monday through Thursday. Learn more and apply at https://heartoforegon.org/.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs K8 soccer teams are hosting Obsidian today starting at 4:00.

The annual Redsides Powwow in Maupin is today with host drum, the Black Lodge Singers. Dinner will be at 5:30 at the grade school gym. Bring your favorite dish or dessert to share. Social dancing and games begin at 6:30 in the high school gym. There will be a shell dress special for all ages. All dancers and drummers are welcome.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students who are completing grades 7-12. Konaway Nika Tillicum will be held July 6th – 12th and students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html

ECE will be closed tomorrow. Staff will be attending the Early Learning Conference at COCC.

The Fish & Wildlife Committees have approved a fishing day for seniors 55 and older for this Sunday, April 28th. This is for hook and line fishing below Bonneville. The elder must be present for fishing and one helper is permissible. One pole per fisher will be allowed, and there is a 5 fish per person limit.