KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 26, 2024

ECE is closed today. Staff are attending the Early Learning Conference at COCC.

For senior lunch today, butternut squash soup is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day 2024 parade and ceremony in Warm Springs is this Saturday. Parade lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. An honors ceremony and lunch will follow. Donations are being accepted. For more information call Susan Guerin at 360-952-2537.

The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative is having a wildfire preparedness fair. Local fire professionals and partner organizations will have informational tables to discuss the upcoming wildfire season and how you can be ready. Everyone is welcome to stop by on Sunday between 1-4pm at Jefferson County Fire & EMS in Madras.

The Fish & Wildlife Committees have approved a fishing day for seniors 55 and older for this Sunday. This is for hook and line fishing below Bonneville. The elder must be present for fishing and one helper is permissible. One pole per fisher will be allowed, and there is a 5 fish per person limit.

Join Warm Springs CP Enterprise for community meeting about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. The Agency community meeting is on Wednesday, May 1st at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting will be on May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up Thursday May 2nd from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Tribal Council Agency District representatives have set the date of the Wasco Chieftainship Election for Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round Up dates this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.