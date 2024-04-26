KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 27, 2024

There is a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day parade and ceremony in Warm Springs today. Parade lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. An honors ceremony and lunch will follow. For more information call Susan Guerin at 360-952-2537.

The Fish & Wildlife Committees have approved this Sunday as a fishing day for seniors 55 and older. This is for hook and line fishing below Bonneville. The elder must be present for fishing and one helper is permissible. One pole per fisher will be allowed, and there is a 5 fish per person limit.

The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative is having a wildfire preparedness fair. Local fire professionals and partner organizations will have informational tables to discuss the upcoming wildfire season and how you can be ready. Everyone is welcome to stop by tomorrow between 1-4pm at Jefferson County Fire & EMS in Madras.

MMIR – Warm Springs will hold an all-denominations prayer service next Sunday, May 5th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. They invite people to come together for all of our Missing & Murdered Indigenous relatives, victims, survivors, families and community. It will open with one seven Washaat and all denominations will follow. A meal will be served at 1:00.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”

The Wasco Chief Election is May 15th. Candidates that will be on the ballot are invited to contact KWSO so we can set up a short interview. We hope to share comments from each candidate so Agency District voters can be better informed for voting. Candidates can call 541-553-1968 or email KWSO@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round-Up dates this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Lines For Life and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board are doing Applied Suicide Intervention Skill Training June 6-7. It’s open to anyone 16 and older. Participants learn how to recognize people at risk of suicide and help them stay safe with life-affirming intervention. To sign up, email Rosanna Jackson at rjackson@linesforlife.org.